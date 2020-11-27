हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

India vs Australia 2020: Two protesters enter field during Sydney ODI

The two protestors were escorted out by the security after their brief invasion during India vs Australia first ODI.  

India vs Australia 2020: Two protesters enter field during Sydney ODI
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

 In a security breach, two protesters made their way into the field of play during the first ODI between India and Australia before being escorted out here on Friday.

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl the sixth over of the home team's innings.

The two were escorted out by the security after their brief invasion.

Fans have returned to the ground for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced games before empty stadiums across the world.

Cricket Australia has allowed filling up the stadiums to upto 50 per cent of their capacity in the India-Australia series.

India and Australia are slated to play three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four-match Test series. 

India vs AustraliaIndia tour of AustraliaSydney ODIcricket news
