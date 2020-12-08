India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Matthew Wade, Mitchell Swepson shine as Aussies avoid whitewash, beat Men in Blue by 12 runs

Sydney: Matthew Wade and Mitchell Swepson saved the Aussies from a whitewash as their side beat India by 12 runs in the 3rd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

Australia, after put in to bat first, rode high on their opener Wade's brilliant 80 off 53 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes) and posted a total of 186-5 in their 20-over quota. Wade who was opening for the second time in the series was well supported by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who blasted 54 runs off 36 deliveries (3 fours, 3 sixes).

However, Australian former skipper Steven Smith (24 off 23) was the only other player to touch the double figures.

For India, Washington Sundar took two wickets and T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur bagged one each.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: As it happened

In reply, India were given an early blow by Maxwell in the very first over as KL Rahul departed for a golden duck. Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli then held a 50-runs partnership before the left-hander (28 off 21) was dismissed in the 9th over by Mitchell Swepson.

Swepson then gave India two more quick shocks as he sent Sanju Samson (10 off 9) and Shreyas Iyer (first ball duck) back to the pavilion.

Kohli and second T20Is man of the match Hardik Pandya then tried to revive the Indian innings and at one point, it looked like that India will chase the target, but Pandya was not ready for Adam Zampa and got dismissed after scoring 20 off 13 balls.

Kohli (85 off 61) then tried taking India home but was sent back after Daniel Sams' brilliant catch at the deep point. The Indian side then could only reach 174-7 in 20 overs and lost the match by 12 runs.

India, however, took the T20I series 2-1 and will now play the first Test from December 17 at Adelaide.

Brief Scores:

Australia 186-5 in 20 overs: Matthew Wade (80 off 53), Glenn Maxwell (54 off 36), Washington Sundar 2-34

India 174-7 in 20 overs: Virat Kohli (85 off 61), Shikar Dhawan (28 off 21), Mitchell Swepson 3-23

