India vs Australia 3rd T20I: As it happened

Syndey: The Men in Blue who have already taken the series couldn't inflict another whitewash over the Australians as Matthew Wade and Mitchell Swepson helped their side beat India by 12 runs in the 3rd and the final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

The Kangaroos were put in to bat first and posted a total of 186-5 in their 20-over quota after their opener Wade's brilliant 80 off 53 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes) innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman was opening for the second time in the series and was well supported by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who blasted 54 runs off 36 deliveries (3 fours, 3 sixes).

For India, Washington Sundar bagged two wickets and T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur took one each.

In reply, India lost their opener, KL Rahul, in the very first over as he departed for a golden duck off a Maxwell delivery. Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli then held a 50-runs partnership before the left-hander (28 off 21) was dismissed in the 9th over by Mitchell Swepson.

Swepson then took two more crucial wickets of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer to make sure his side avoids the clean sweep.

Skipper Kohli (85 off 61), however, tried taking India home but was sent back after Daniel Sams' brilliant catch at the deep point. The Indian side then could only reach 174-7 in 20 overs and lost the match by 12 runs.

Here are the highlights:

