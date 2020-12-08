हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: As it happened

There was a chance for the Virat Kohli-led side to complete a second T20I series whitewash over the Aussies in Australia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 - 18:20
Comments |
Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Syndey: The Men in Blue who have already taken the series couldn't inflict another whitewash over the Australians as Matthew Wade and Mitchell Swepson helped their side beat India by 12 runs in the 3rd and the final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 8, 2020). 

The Kangaroos were put in to bat first and posted a total of 186-5 in their 20-over quota after their opener Wade's brilliant 80 off 53 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes) innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman was opening for the second time in the series and was well supported by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who blasted 54 runs off 36 deliveries (3 fours, 3 sixes).

For India, Washington Sundar bagged two wickets and T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur took one each.

In reply, India lost their opener, KL Rahul, in the very first over as he departed for a golden duck off a Maxwell delivery. Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli then held a 50-runs partnership before the left-hander (28 off 21) was dismissed in the 9th over by Mitchell Swepson.

Swepson then took two more crucial wickets of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer to make sure his side avoids the clean sweep.

Skipper Kohli (85 off 61), however, tried taking India home but was sent back after Daniel Sams' brilliant catch at the deep point. The Indian side then could only reach 174-7 in 20 overs and lost the match by 12 runs. 

Here are the highlights:
 

8 December 2020, 17:27 PM

Late fireworks by Shardul Thakur go in vain as Australia avoid clean sweep, beat India by 12 runs.

8 December 2020, 17:13 PM

WICKET! Again a brilliant catch by Daniel Sams. Skipper Kohli back to the pavilion off Andrew Tye. Shardul Thakur comes out to bat.

India 151-6 (18.1 overs)

8 December 2020, 17:07 PM

WICKET! Hardik Pandya departs, Zampa strikes for Australia. Washington Sundar joins Kohli in the middle.

India 144-5 (17.1 overs)

 

8 December 2020, 17:05 PM

Meanwhile, watch how Steven Smith saves a six.
 

8 December 2020, 17:04 PM

It's going to be a close fight again. Pandya trying his best to finish as he hits a four and a six in the seventeenth over.

India 144-4 (17 overs)

8 December 2020, 17:00 PM

Kohli hits back to back sixes off Sams. The Indian skipper is not going to leave the chase until the last ball. Pandya also delivers one out of the park.

India 131-4 (16 overs)

8 December 2020, 16:56 PM

India struggling to chase Australia's 187 as skipper Virat Kohli stays in the middle with last T20Is MOM Hardik Pandya.

India 111-4 (15 overs)

8 December 2020, 16:50 PM

WICKET! Another grab for Australia as Shreyas Iyer is out LBW. Swepson takes his third. Hardik Pandya comes in to bat at number 6.

India 109-4 (14 overs)

8 December 2020, 16:42 PM

WICKET! Swepson gets his second. Samson gets caught on long-on. Shreyas Iyer comes to the middle.

India 97-3 (12.3 overs)

8 December 2020, 16:26 PM

WICKET! Daniel Sams takes a brilliant diving catch in the deep to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan off Swepson. Sanju Samson joins his skipper in the middle.

India 75-2 (9 overs)

8 December 2020, 16:15 PM

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan bring up 50-runs partnership.

India 55-1 (6 overs)

8 December 2020, 16:05 PM

ICC is telling who's having a good day out there.
 

 

 

8 December 2020, 16:02 PM

DROPPED! It's a match of dropped catches as Smith drops Kohli at the boundary. The ex-Aussie skipper puts down a sitter at deep mid-wicket. Let's see how costly it's going to be for the Kangaroos.

India 23-1 (3 overs)
 

8 December 2020, 15:59 PM

Read the first innings report: Matthew Wade top-scores with 80 off 53 balls as Aussies post 186/5

8 December 2020, 15:58 PM

Skipper Virat Kohli comes to the middle. Dhawan and Kohli currently rotating strikes to make sure India chase 187.

India 15-1 (2 overs)

8 December 2020, 15:51 PM

WICKET! KL Rahul departs for a duck on the second ball of the chase. Maxwell trick works for the Aussie. Rahul tries to clear the deep square leg where Steven Smith takes a sitter.

India 0-1 (0.2 over)

8 December 2020, 15:48 PM

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul begin India's chase. Glenn Maxwell to bowl the first over.

8 December 2020, 15:34 PM

Matthew Wade (80 off 53) and Glenn Maxwell (54 off 36) take Aussies to 186-5 in 20 overs.
 

8 December 2020, 15:25 PM

WICKET! Natarajan bowls Maxwell. Not Natarajan's usual yorker, but Maxwell departs after trying a reverse sweep. D'arcy Short joins Henriques.

Australia 177-4 (19.2 overs) 

8 December 2020, 15:23 PM

One wicket, one misfield and one dropped catch. Nineteenth over of the Australian innings was quite eventful. 

Australia 175-3 (19 overs)

8 December 2020, 15:20 PM

WICKET! Shardul Thakur takes his first wicket, gets Wade who departs after a fine knock of 80 (53). Moises Henriques comes in to bat now with Maxwell.
 

Australia 169-3 (18.2 overs)

8 December 2020, 15:16 PM

Maxwell and Wade hit all around the park as they eye towards a big total. Dropped catches and missed chances increase trouble for the Indian side.

Australia 168-2 (18 overs)

8 December 2020, 15:01 PM

Maxwell hits two SIXES off Chahal to bring up a 50-runs partnership with Wade. Aussies looking for a strong finish.

Australia 139-2 (15 overs)
 

8 December 2020, 14:50 PM

Almost a WICKET! Maxwell tries to go for a six but hits the ball high in the air, KL Rahul takes the catch off Yuzi Chahal. Turns out it was a no-ball. Maxwell has tried two reverse sweeps in the over and has got one four.

Australia 114-2 (13 overs)

8 December 2020, 14:43 PM

Wade brings up his FIFTY, second of the series and Australia their 100. The left-hander welcomes Shardul Thakur with a SIX over the square leg, before Maxwell also picks up a boundary as he flicks over short fine leg. Thakur gives away 14 runs in the twelfth over.

Australia 101-2 (12 overs)

8 December 2020, 14:29 PM

WICKET! Sundar bowls Smith after he tried to cut it through point. Wade had earlier survived in the same as KL Rahul missed a stumping chance. Maxwell comes to the crease now.

Australia 82-2 (10 overs)

8 December 2020, 14:20 PM

Wade and Smith bring up fifty runs partnership as Australia looking towards a fine total. Sundar concedes 9 runs in the eighth over.

Australia 68-1 (8 overs)

8 December 2020, 14:11 PM

Skipper Kohli brings in T Natarajan into the attack who concedes 6 runs in the sixth over.

Australia 51-1 (6 overs)

8 December 2020, 14:06 PM

Wade starts the fifth over with back to back boundaries. Chahar struggles to find his line and length.

Australia 45-1 (5 overs)

8 December 2020, 13:59 PM

Sundar starts his second over with a wide, which goes for a four, whereas, Wade continues his form from the second T20I match, hits one boundary in the over.

Australia 28-1 (4 overs)

8 December 2020, 13:55 PM

Steven Smith joins Wade in the middle. Brilliant economical over by Chahar.

Australia 16-1 (3 overs)

8 December 2020, 13:50 PM

WICKET!! Aaron Finch goes for a duck while trying to clear the mid-off. Washington Sundar strikes. 

Australia 14-1 (2 overs)

8 December 2020, 13:45 PM

Wade off to an explosive start, hits two boundaries off Chahar.

Australia 9-0 (1 over)

8 December 2020, 13:42 PM

Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade open Aussies' innings, whereas, Deepak Chahar comes up with the first over of the match.

8 December 2020, 13:37 PM

8 December 2020, 13:20 PM

3rd T20I playing XI:

Australia XI: A Finch, M Wade, S Smith, G Maxwell, M Henriques, D Short, D Sams, S Abbott, A Tye, M Swepson, A Zampa

India XI: S Dhawan, KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Iyer, S Samson, H Pandya, S Thakur, W Sundar, D Chahar, Y Chahal, T Natarajan

8 December 2020, 13:16 PM

8 December 2020, 13:13 PM

Virat Kohli opts to bowl first, aiming for clean sweep.

8 December 2020, 12:55 PM

Something that'd cheer up the Indian fans, but will also make them nostalgic. (Video from the second T20I when Mathew Wade couldn't stump Shikhar Dhawan)

8 December 2020, 12:51 PM

Man of the match of the second T20I Hardik Pandya on the Australia tour so far:

8 December 2020, 12:50 PM

Have a look at India's tour of Australia 2020 so far:
 

 

8 December 2020, 12:48 PM

The toss for India vs Australia 3rd T20I is going to take place shortly.

