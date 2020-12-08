India vs Australia 3rd T20I: As it happened

8 December 2020, 17:27 PM
Late fireworks by Shardul Thakur go in vain as Australia avoid clean sweep, beat India by 12 runs.
8 December 2020, 17:13 PM
WICKET! Again a brilliant catch by Daniel Sams. Skipper Kohli back to the pavilion off Andrew Tye. Shardul Thakur comes out to bat.
8 December 2020, 17:07 PM
WICKET! Hardik Pandya departs, Zampa strikes for Australia. Washington Sundar joins Kohli in the middle.
8 December 2020, 17:05 PM
Meanwhile, watch how Steven Smith saves a six.
8 December 2020, 17:04 PM
It's going to be a close fight again. Pandya trying his best to finish as he hits a four and a six in the seventeenth over.
8 December 2020, 17:00 PM
Kohli hits back to back sixes off Sams. The Indian skipper is not going to leave the chase until the last ball. Pandya also delivers one out of the park.
8 December 2020, 16:56 PM
India struggling to chase Australia's 187 as skipper Virat Kohli stays in the middle with last T20Is MOM Hardik Pandya.
8 December 2020, 16:50 PM
WICKET! Another grab for Australia as Shreyas Iyer is out LBW. Swepson takes his third. Hardik Pandya comes in to bat at number 6.
8 December 2020, 16:42 PM
WICKET! Swepson gets his second. Samson gets caught on long-on. Shreyas Iyer comes to the middle.
8 December 2020, 16:26 PM
WICKET! Daniel Sams takes a brilliant diving catch in the deep to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan off Swepson. Sanju Samson joins his skipper in the middle.
8 December 2020, 16:15 PM
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan bring up 50-runs partnership.
8 December 2020, 16:05 PM
ICC is telling who's having a good day out there.
8 December 2020, 16:02 PM
DROPPED! It's a match of dropped catches as Smith drops Kohli at the boundary. The ex-Aussie skipper puts down a sitter at deep mid-wicket. Let's see how costly it's going to be for the Kangaroos.
8 December 2020, 15:59 PM
8 December 2020, 15:58 PM
Skipper Virat Kohli comes to the middle. Dhawan and Kohli currently rotating strikes to make sure India chase 187.
8 December 2020, 15:51 PM
WICKET! KL Rahul departs for a duck on the second ball of the chase. Maxwell trick works for the Aussie. Rahul tries to clear the deep square leg where Steven Smith takes a sitter.
8 December 2020, 15:51 PM
8 December 2020, 15:48 PM
Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul begin India's chase. Glenn Maxwell to bowl the first over.
8 December 2020, 15:34 PM
Australia finish with 186/5 on the back of fifties from Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade!
8 December 2020, 15:31 PM
Matthew Wade (80 off 53) and Glenn Maxwell (54 off 36) take Aussies to 186-5 in 20 overs.
8 December 2020, 15:25 PM
WICKET! Natarajan bowls Maxwell. Not Natarajan's usual yorker, but Maxwell departs after trying a reverse sweep. D'arcy Short joins Henriques.
8 December 2020, 15:23 PM
One wicket, one misfield and one dropped catch. Nineteenth over of the Australian innings was quite eventful.
8 December 2020, 15:20 PM
WICKET! Shardul Thakur takes his first wicket, gets Wade who departs after a fine knock of 80 (53). Moises Henriques comes in to bat now with Maxwell.
8 December 2020, 15:16 PM
Super Sanju
8 December 2020, 15:16 PM
Maxwell and Wade hit all around the park as they eye towards a big total. Dropped catches and missed chances increase trouble for the Indian side.
8 December 2020, 15:01 PM
Maxwell hits two SIXES off Chahal to bring up a 50-runs partnership with Wade. Aussies looking for a strong finish.
8 December 2020, 14:50 PM
Almost a WICKET! Maxwell tries to go for a six but hits the ball high in the air, KL Rahul takes the catch off Yuzi Chahal. Turns out it was a no-ball. Maxwell has tried two reverse sweeps in the over and has got one four.
8 December 2020, 14:43 PM
Wade brings up his FIFTY, second of the series and Australia their 100. The left-hander welcomes Shardul Thakur with a SIX over the square leg, before Maxwell also picks up a boundary as he flicks over short fine leg. Thakur gives away 14 runs in the twelfth over.
8 December 2020, 14:29 PM
WICKET! Sundar bowls Smith after he tried to cut it through point. Wade had earlier survived in the same as KL Rahul missed a stumping chance. Maxwell comes to the crease now.
8 December 2020, 14:20 PM
Wade and Smith bring up fifty runs partnership as Australia looking towards a fine total. Sundar concedes 9 runs in the eighth over.
8 December 2020, 14:11 PM
Skipper Kohli brings in T Natarajan into the attack who concedes 6 runs in the sixth over.
8 December 2020, 14:06 PM
Wade starts the fifth over with back to back boundaries. Chahar struggles to find his line and length.
8 December 2020, 13:59 PM
Sundar starts his second over with a wide, which goes for a four, whereas, Wade continues his form from the second T20I match, hits one boundary in the over.
8 December 2020, 13:55 PM
Steven Smith joins Wade in the middle. Brilliant economical over by Chahar.
8 December 2020, 13:50 PM
WICKET!! Aaron Finch goes for a duck while trying to clear the mid-off. Washington Sundar strikes.
8 December 2020, 13:45 PM
Wade off to an explosive start, hits two boundaries off Chahar.
8 December 2020, 13:42 PM
Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade open Aussies' innings, whereas, Deepak Chahar comes up with the first over of the match.
8 December 2020, 13:37 PM
Lets' play!
8 December 2020, 13:20 PM
3rd T20I playing XI:
Australia XI: A Finch, M Wade, S Smith, G Maxwell, M Henriques, D Short, D Sams, S Abbott, A Tye, M Swepson, A Zampa
India XI: S Dhawan, KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Iyer, S Samson, H Pandya, S Thakur, W Sundar, D Chahar, Y Chahal, T Natarajan
8 December 2020, 13:16 PM
8 December 2020, 13:13 PM
Virat Kohli opts to bowl first, aiming for clean sweep.
8 December 2020, 12:55 PM
Something that'd cheer up the Indian fans, but will also make them nostalgic. (Video from the second T20I when Mathew Wade couldn't stump Shikhar Dhawan)
8 December 2020, 12:51 PM
Man of the match of the second T20I Hardik Pandya on the Australia tour so far:
Hardik Pandya on the Australia tour so far:
Scores 42*, 16, 92*, 28, 90
Average 89.33
Strike rate 121.81
8 December 2020, 12:50 PM
Have a look at India's tour of Australia 2020 so far:
The #AUSvIND contest so far:
First ODI
Second ODI
Third ODI
First T20I
Second T20I
Third T20I
8 December 2020, 12:48 PM