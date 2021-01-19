India vs Australia 4th Test: Gill and Pujara going steady after early loss of Rohit Sharma

Young opener Shubman Gill and experienced Cheteshwar Pujara settled the Indian innings down after the early loss of opener Rohit Sharma on the fifth and final of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Chasing 328 to win the Test and the series, India were 63/1 in 28 overs in the first session. The Gill and Pujara pair had put on 45 runs in the last 19 overs after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

Australia found the first breakthrough in the ninth over of the innings with paceman Pat Cummins sending back Rohit Sharma for 7 off 21 balls with the score on 18. The Indian vice-captain just tickled an outgoing delivery to Tim Paine behind the wicket.

Pujara was rock-solid in the middle taking over 50 deliveries to score six runs while Gill was starting to find his touch taking his score up to 50 off 90 -- his second fifty in Test cricket.

Australia, playing at their seemingly impenetrable fortress where they have never lost a Test in the last 18 years, have to take nine wickets now.

India need to score over 300 runs. With the series tied at 1-1, a draw will see honours shared and the visitors retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. A depleted Indian bowling attack bundled Australia out for 294 on Day 4, with Mohammed Siraj taking his maiden five-wicket haul, setting India a 328-run target.

The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1. Australia had one the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets while India won the second Test in Melbourne by eight wickets. The third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a historic draw for the Indian side.