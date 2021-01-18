IND vs AUS 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj completes maiden five-wicket haul; India need 328 to breach Gabba fortress

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur combined to pick nine wickets as India bundled up Australia on 294/10 in their second innings on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Brisbane. India now require 328 to win the contest or bat through the final day to save the match.

Steve Smith was the standout player from the Australian camp with the bat as he completed his half-century. Apart from him, Australian opener David Warner played a vital knock at the top before falling short by two runs from completing his half-century.

Among the Indian bowlers, it was Mohammed Siraj, who finished the second innings with five wickets. This was Siraj's maiden five-wicket haul in the traditional format of the game. He found great support from his partner Shardul Thakur who picked four wickets, while Washington Sundar removed one batsman.

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

Thakur and Sundar stitched a vital 123-run stand for the seventh wicket on Day 3, taking India out of the danger zone. Both Sundar and Shardul completed their respective half-centuries. Among the Australian bowlers, Josh Hazlewood picked five wickets as the visitors put up a great fight and ended scoring 336, in response to Australia's first innings total of 369.

With little over a day remaining in the contest, the Test is heading towards a draw. The four-match series squared at 1-1, and a draw for Ajinkya Rahane & co. will see Team India retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.