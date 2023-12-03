Why Deepak Chahar Is Not Playing IND vs AUS 5th T20 At Bengaluru?

As the Men in Blue gear up for the final showdown against Australia in the fifth T20I at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, there's a noticeable absence in the Indian squad. Deepak Chahar, the right-arm quick bowler, is missing from the playing XI, and Arshdeep Singh steps in to fill the void. The question on everyone's mind is, why is Deepak Chahar not playing?

Medical Emergency Forces Chahar's Exit

In a surprising turn of events, India's interim captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed the reason behind Chahar's absence during the toss. Chahar, initially brought in as a replacement for Mukesh Kumar, had to fly back home due to a medical emergency. This unexpected development led to the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI.

Captain's Words:

Suryakumar Yadav, speaking at the toss, expressed his disappointment at losing the chance to bowl first but reassured fans that the team would maintain their winning momentum. He shared, "Arshdeep comes in for Deepak Chahar. He (Deepak) has flown back home because of a medical emergency." This candid revelation sheds light on the somber circumstances leading to Chahar's departure.

Australia's One Change:

While India grapples with the absence of Chahar, Australia also made a strategic change in their playing XI. Matthew Wade, the Aussie captain, decided to bowl first after winning the toss and announced one change: Ellis comes in for Green. The pitch conditions and a bit of weather around influenced Australia's decision.

Series Overview:

As the series stands at 3-1 in favor of India, the Men in Blue aim to finish on a high note, fine-tuning their strategies for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024. The absence of Chahar, a valuable asset in the bowling department, will undoubtedly be felt, and Arshdeep Singh shoulders the responsibility to step up.