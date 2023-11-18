India vs Australia Final ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS Final Cricket World Cup 2023 In India Online And On TV And Laptop?

The Cricket World Cup final looms as the crescendo of a captivating narrative, with Virat Kohli's milestones and Glenn Maxwell's explosive performances adding layers to the tournament's drama. New Zealand's near misses, Pakistan's exit-induced reshuffling, Sri Lanka's administrative woes, Bangladesh's soul-searching, and Afghanistan's enthralling campaign have all shaped the narrative leading to this climax. In the eye of this cricketing cyclone, India's dominant run, marked by a 175-run average winning margin and stellar fielding, contrasts with Australia's resilient march, overcoming challenges and delivering imperfect performances. As the stage is set for the final showdown, both teams, laden with experienced players, vie for cricketing glory. Mohammed Shami's exceptional bowling and Pat Cummins' captaincy aspirations further intensify the anticipation, adding layers to the drama on the used Ahmedabad pitch. The clash promises a fitting culmination of events since October 5, with the cricketing world eagerly awaiting a dramatic finish.

Rohit Sharma bodied all the kohli haters and ipl kids who were crying for SR of Virat Kohli. _pic.twitter.com/WNUj54FmnO — ________!_____ (@bholination) November 18, 2023

Here are all the details India vs Australia Final ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 HERE…

When is the India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place on Sunday, November 19.

Where is India vs Australia Final of the ICCa ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 start?

The India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1:30 PM.

Where can I watch the India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 on TV in India?

The India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India?

The India vs Australia Final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be available for live streaming for free on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch live streaming on a subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs Australia Final of ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Predicted 11

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia Final of ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green