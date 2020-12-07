हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya names this star all-rounder as his inspiration

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday revealed that West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is his inspiration.

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya names this star all-rounder as his inspiration

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday revealed that West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is his inspiration when it comes to finish matches for his side and he will continue to draw inspiration from Pollard when it comes to finishing matches.

Pandya made the statement after dominating the Australian bowlers in the 2nd T20I on Sunday (December 6) and leading India to a crucial victory. Pandya's 42-run knock off 22 balls helped India register a six-wicket win. With this win, India grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

“Pollard has done it many times for his country and franchise. For me, the inspiration will always be him. I have been lucky to see some of his knocks in the past,” said Pandya in the post-match virtual press conference.

“We have all played cricket in the IPL. In the franchise cricket, we need to step it up as it is a professional sport. In international cricket, the love for cricket comes and you do feel the pressure. People have carried the confidence from IPL, I was batting well in the IPL and during the lockdown, I planned on how to finish the matches,” he added.

Pandya also talked how he is trying to make full use of the opportunities he has been getting in the ongoing series Down Under. 

“I have batted in this manner in the past as well. It is just that my performances are getting highlighted now. We have always been top-heavy and the top three score runs most of the time. I think this is the first time where we have got the opportunity to step it up and do it. I think I am in a very good zone and I am not getting overwhelmed with the situation. It is my job to finish the matches and I did it well tonight. I am not getting too excited about things,” Pandya added.

Tags:
India vs Australia, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard
