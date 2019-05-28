India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up match live updates: Bangladesh win toss, to bowl first

Virat Kohli-led India is scheduled to take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. The match is going to be the last opportunity for Men in Blue to iron out the weaknesses in their famed batting line-up. In the first warm-up game against New Zealand, the Indian batsmen failed to live up to their name as the whole side was bundled out for just 179 runs.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya were top performers with the bat for India in that match with Jadeja scoring 54 runs and Pandya contributing 30. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan failed to live up to their names and both were dismissed for single-digit scores. Skipper Kohli, who is the best batsman in the world, managed to score only 18 runs. Mahender Singh Dhoni, who often come to rescue in such situations, also failed that day as he returned to the pavilion after scoring 17 runs. Kohli will like his top order to fire against Bangladesh and go into the tournament on a high note.

Here are the live updates of the warm-up match:

# Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl the second over!

# Four runs from the opening over, as both the batsmen get off the mark. India 4/0 (1 over)

# No overs lost due to rain as Mustafizur gets set to bowl again!

# Both the players have entered the ground yet again!

# The play is set to resume in a few minutes!

# Four runs off the first two deliveries of the over before the game is halted due to rain!

# The first over of the innings is set to be bowled by Mustafizur Rahman!

# Bangladesh players are taking the field. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also walk in the middle.

# Pitch analyst Michael Slater says that there is a little bit of grass on the pitch which was also used in the warm-up game between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

# Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from the shoulder injury but Vijay Shankar is back in the team, says Kohli.

# Mashrafe said that his bowlers may get some early assistance because the pitch has been under covers for the last few days. Kohli says he would have also wanted to bowl first.

# Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss, decide to bowl first.

# Bangladesh is yet to get a hit because their inaugural warm-up game against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled.

# Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain

# India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal

# Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Paul Wilson, Christopher Gaffaney, Martin Saggers; Match Referee: Andrew Pycroft