India vs England 2021

India vs Eng 2nd Test: Stuart Broad gutted to miss India series, sets focus on Ashes now

The 35-year-old Stuart Broad had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw last week. Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test.

India vs Eng 2nd Test: Stuart Broad gutted to miss India series, sets focus on Ashes now
England paceman Stuart Broad has been ruled out of Test series against India. (Photo: IANS)

After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a ‘gutted’ Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December. The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear.

“Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg,” Broad wrote on his Instagram account.

“I actually turned to @jimmya9 (James Anderson) & asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was no where near me I knew I was in trouble.

“Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain,” he added.

The 35-year-old had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw last week. Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test. Teammate James Anderson replied on Broad’s post saying, “Gutted for you mate. Come back stronger”.

England take on India in the second Test at Lord’s from Thursday.

India vs England 2021Stuart BroadJames Anderson
