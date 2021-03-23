India vs England 1st ODI: Virat Kohli close to surpassing THIS massive batting record

Team India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting’s record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday (March 23) in Pune. If Kohli scores a century in the ODI series-opener at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, he would surpass Ponting and become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket across all formats.

Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41). If he scores a hundred on Tuesday, the 32-year-old would also equal the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of scoring most centuries at home in the 50-over format.

Currently, Tendulkar, who was the captain of the India Legends team which won the inaugural Road Safety World Series title, is leading the table of scoring most tons by an Indian batsman in ODIs at home. He had smashed 20 centuries during his international career.

While Kohli had scored 19 tons in front of the home crowd in ODIs so far. In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England, Kohli delivered a brilliant performance as she accumulated 231 runs including three half-centuries that awarded him the Player-of-the-Series.

Though the ODIs have less importance in a T20 World Cup year, Kohli said every India game has immense value but schedules should be made after due consultation with the players, especially in times of bio-bubbles.

“As I’ve said in the past many times that scheduling and workload is something that everyone will have to be very aware of and keep an eye out for especially in today’s day and age where you just don’t know where restrictions might come in and you have to, even in future might have to continue to play in bubbles.

“I think it’s very important to consider how much you’re playing and it’s not just the physical side of things but mental side of things as well. The players need to be spoken to and consulted with. Otherwise it’s going to be a case of whoever can last through difficult times like these, plays. If not, you know, move away and someone else replaces that player.

“I don’t think that that’s healthy for a cricket system and a cricket culture moving forward,” Indian skipper said on the eve of the first ODI.

(with agency inputs)