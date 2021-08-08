हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 1st Test Day 5 LIVE score updates: India aim win in rainy Nottingham

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 5 live updates: Cheteshwar Pujara along with Rohit Sharma kicks off the proceedings and if the weather remains calm we might see India recording a win at the end of the day.   

Cheteshwar Pujara along with Rohit Sharma (Source: Twitter)

India vs England 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Updates: India will aim to open the five-match Test series against England on a stellar note, with 157 more to score and nine wickets in hand on Day 5 of the first Test in Nottingham. Cheteshwar Pujara along with Rohit Sharma kicks off the proceedings and if the weather remains calm we might see India recording a win at the end of the day.

However, with the weather prediction indicating patches of rain and the conditions remaining overcast, the odds can possibly turn in England's favour or rain might just play a spoilsport. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs England 1st Test Day 5:

The start at the moment stands delayed due to rain.  

