India vs England 2022: Team India to train at THIS ground before 5th Test vs Ben Stokes and Co

Team India will be training at the home ground of Leicestershire Foxes in England for a week at least before they shift their base to Edgbaston for the fifth Test that starts on July 1.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

Indian men's cricket team will play the fifth and last Test at Edgbaston on July 1. The last Test of the five-match series was postponed last year after a series of positive tests in Indian camp. India lead the series 2-1 and will be looking to win or draw the last Test in order to clinch the series for the first time since 2007. Team India members Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have already reached London and have started training. Other members of the Test team including Rishabh Pant and coach Rahul Dravid will arrive a few days later as they were engaged in India vs South Africa T20s, the series finished only on Sunday (June 19).

BCCI shared the news on their Twitter account on Sunday:

 

