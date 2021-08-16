हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 2021

India vs England 2nd Test: Anything over 220-230 won’t be easy to chase, says Moeen Ali

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 14 at stumps, and his presence would be a big concern for the hosts, but Moeen Ali said they would look to hit back with the new ball.

India vs England 2nd Test: Anything over 220-230 won’t be easy to chase, says Moeen Ali
England all-rounder Moeen Ali celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane on Day Four of the second Test at Lord's. (Photo: PTI)

England may have made some late inroads to set up an exciting final day with India leading by 154 runs, but the priority for the hosts is to keep the target inside 220, all-rounder Moeen Ali said after the penultimate day of the Lord’s Test. The off-spinning all-rounder dismissed a well-set Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) as India lost three wickets for 20 runs to finish the fourth day of the second Test at 181/6.

“I think both teams are in a decent situation, it’s been a fantastic game of cricket. I think anything over 220-230 is going to be pretty difficult, but not impossible obviously. It won’t be easy,” Ali said on Sunday (August 15).

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 14 at stumps, and his presence would be a big concern for the hosts, but Ali said they would look to hit back with the new ball. “We know what Pant can do, he can be so dangerous. But we all have to play well tomorrow. The new ball will be crucial tomorrow. We also have Jimmy Anderson.”

Recalled into the side for only his second Test appearance in two years, Ali was back among the runs as well as wickets. “I’m not taking things too seriously anymore. I know there will be bad days and there will be good days,” Ali, who is playing his first Test on home soil since the 2019 Ashes, said.

“I’m really enjoying myself. That was my aim really. I just wanted to be part of the series and do well. Hopefully, I get more runs,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)

