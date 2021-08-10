हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 2nd Test: Eng all-rounder Moeen Ali recalled to squad for Lord’s Test

England batting wasn't up to the mark and Moeen's presence in the squad will allow the hosts to get the required depth.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali (Source: Twitter)

A day after England head coach Chris Silverwood said Moeen Ali was "certainly" under consideration for the second Test, the all-rounder on Tuesday was recalled for the game against India which gets underway from Thursday.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Moeen, the off-spinning all-rounder, is expected to join up England squad for training on Tuesday.

"Moeen is certainly under consideration. He's always been part of our consideration. So that's something that Joe and I are going to chat about at Lord's," ESPNcricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying on Monday.

"We know he is a fine cricketer and we know he is showing fine form in the Hundred at the moment, though I appreciate it's a different format," he added.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test.

Silverwood also admitted that batsmen apart from Joe Root need to start contributing more to ease off the pressure on the Three Lions skipper.

England and India will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday, at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

