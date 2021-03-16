हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Rohit Sharma in for KL Rahul, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI

Opener KL Rahul has been struggling for form, scoring only 1 and 0 in the first two games. There have been calls for including Rohit Sharma in place of Rahul.

India vs England 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Rohit Sharma in for KL Rahul, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI
Opener KL Rahul has failed to get going in the first two T20 games against England. (Source: Twitter)

India will take on England in the third of the five T20Is on Tuesday (March 16) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7pm onwards. Virat Kohli’s side posted a sensational six-wicket win over the visitors in the second game on Sunday to level the series at 1-1

Mumbai Indians and Jharkhand wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan made a sensational debut opening the batting, stroking a maiden fifty off just 28 balls. Indian captain Virat Kohli also found his touch, remaining unbeaten on 73 off 49 balls. 

However, opener KL Rahul has been struggling for form, scoring only 1 and 0 in the first two games. There have been calls for including Rohit Sharma in place of Rahul, with the Indian vice-captain been rested in the series so far. 

The match will be played at 7 pm IST. 

Match Details: 

India vs England 3rd  T20I 

Timing: 07:00 PM IST on March 16, 2021 

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 

How to watch India vs England 3rd T20I match? 

The India vs England 3rd T20I match of India vs England 3rd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The online live streaming of the match can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar 

India vs England 3rd  T20I, Dream11 Prediction: 

IND vs ENG Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy 

IND vs ENG All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar 

IND vs ENG Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid 

IND vs ENG Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant 

IND vs ENG Vice-captain: Jos Buttler 

IND vs ENG Captain: Virat Kohli 

India vs England 3rd T20I, Predicted Playing XI for India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

India vs England 3rd T20I, Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

