India

India vs England: Remaining three T20Is of the series to be played behind closed doors

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the country and as a result, it has been decided that the remaining three T20Is of India vs England series at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be played behind closed doors.

India vs England: Remaining three T20Is of the series to be played behind closed doors
Remaining three T20Is of India vs England series to be played without fans in stadium (Source: Twitter)

The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the country and as a result, it has been decided that the remaining three T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be played behind closed doors.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 scenario.

"Yes, we have decided that the remaining games will be played behind closed doors keeping in mind the safety of the cricket-loving fans and the players. Safety will always be the priority and this is an ever-evolving situation as we figure the way as we fight the virus," a source said.

As many as 25,320 new COVID-19 cases and 16,637 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

The total count of cases in the country has reached 1,13,59,048, including 2,10,544 active cases and 1,09,89,897 recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,58,607 including 161 in the last 24 hours.

In the first T20I, a total of 67,532 people turned up to watch the match while in the second T20I, more than 66,000 turned up at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ishan Kishan's 56, along with an unbeaten 73 from skipper Virat Kohli, helped India chase down the 165-run target in the second T20I of the five-match series.

With this win, the hosts levelled the five-match series 1-1. In the second T20I, India had decided to hand debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

