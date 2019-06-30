India vs England: Head-to-head record in World Cups

New Delhi: Determined Team India is set to beat the England 'blues' in their new flaming orange jerseys in a high-octane World Cup clash in Birmingham's Edgbaston on Sunday. Virat Kholi-led team, who haven't tasted defeat in the entire tournament, will look forward to continuing with their winning streak and secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Eoin Morgan-led team who have toppled from the first place to the fourth, are in a dire need to register a win after two back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia. If they lose to India, they would be out of the tournament.

However, if we divulge into their performances in the previous World Cup matches, both the teams have been pretty head-to-head. They have played a total of seven matches so far and won three matches and there has been one draw.

In the first-ever World Cup clash that took place between the two countries in 1975, England registered a thumping victory against India by posing a then world record total of 334.

Whereas in the infamous 1983 clash, India, who were unlikely to make it to the finals, smashed England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Kapil Dev-led team's bowling attack bowled England out for 213 in 60 overs. India went on to lift their first ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

However, in 1987, while India was looking to lift the cup for the second time, England defeated India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

India and England continued with their winning and losing game in 1992, 1999 and 2003. While in 2011, India and England played out a thrilling tie. India walked away with the coveted World Cup trophy for the second time in 2011.

Post their high-octane clash, India will lock horns with Bangladesh and Srilanka while England will take on New Zealand.