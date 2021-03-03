हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England: Yuvraj Singh trolls Jasprit Bumrah for social media picture

Former India teammates Yuvraj Singh (left) with Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: Twitter)

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to poke some harmless fun at ex-teammate Jasprit Bumrah for the latter’s latest picture on the social media platform on Tuesday (March 2). Bumrah posted a black-and-white picture of himself, apparently from a photoshoot. 

Bumrah has asked for a break from Team India and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to possibly get married sometime this year. The Indian pace spearhead will be sitting out the fourth Test against England which will get underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 4).  

The paceman has already been rested for the five-match T20 series against England starting next week and it is expected that Bumrah might be given a break from ODI series as well. 

Yuvraj, who played with Bumrah at Mumbai Indians in 2019, was quick to reply on it with a witty comment: ‘Paucha marun pehle yah jhadu?’

Bumrah picked 4 wickets in the first Test in his first-ever red-ball game on home soil in Chennai but was rested for the second at the same venue before returning for the Pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad where he went wicketless as spinners dominated the proceedings, taking 28 of the 30 wickets that fell over 2 days. 

The Mumbai Indians paceman was then granted leave from the Test series after he made a request to the BCCI owing to personal reasons. 

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," the BCCI said in a statement. 

