T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Namibia: Rohit Sharma joins elite list, becomes only third cricketer to achieve THIS feat

Rohit reached the 3000 run mark in the match against Namibia in ICC men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The opener smashed 56 runs off 37 balls before getting out in the 10th over of Team India’s chase.

Team India opener (Source: Twitter)

Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Monday completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at the top of the tally with 3227 runs, which is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill and India's Rohit Sharma with 3115 and 3038 runs respectively.

India restricted Namibia to 132/8 in the Group 2 match. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were picks of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each for India.

For Namibia, David Wiese and Stephan Baard played knocks of 26 and 21 runs respectively and no batter from their side crossed the 30-run mark.

