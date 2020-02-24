India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4: Live Updates

Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will look to help India set a respectable target for New Zealand when they resume their second innings on the fourth day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

At stumps of Day 3, India had reached a score of 144 for four in their second innings---trailing New Zealand by 39 runs, with Rahane and Vihari batting at their respective scores of 25* and 15*.

Trent Boult struck twice to remove Indian opener Prithvi Shaw (14) and Cheteshwar Pujara (11) cheaply.

However, opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a calm and composed 58-run knock off 99 balls to take the visitors close to the 100-run mark before he was stumped by BJ Watling off Tim Southee's delivery.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed cheaply for two runs in the first innings, once again failed to click with the bat and went back to the pavilion after scoring 19 runs. Subsequently, Rahane and Vihari joined forced in a bid to rebuild India's innings.

Earlier, Ishant Sharma finished with terrific figures of five for 68 while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets for India as India bundled out at New Zealand for 348 in their first innings. India were earlier bowled out cheaply for 165 runs in their first innings.

Check the live scores here: