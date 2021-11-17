हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Black Caps after India win first T20I

India's chase was set up by Rohit (48 off 36), who made his full-time captaincy debut, and Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) who came in at number three in place of rested Virat Kohli.

India vs New Zealand 2021: Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Black Caps after India win first T20I
(Source: Twitter)

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav produced sublime knocks as India bungled towards end before recovering in time to fashion a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening T20 International ushering in a new era in Indian cricket.

Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) took New Zealand to 164 for six on a good batting surface.

India's chase was set up by Rohit (48 off 36), who made his full-time captaincy debut, and Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) who came in at number three in place of rested Virat Kohli.

The home team was cantering to a comfortable win but messed up the chase in the final four overs. In the end, with New Zealand running out of bowling options, the job was done in the 20th over bowled by part-time pacer Daryl Mitchell.

Debutant Venkatesh Iyer hit his first ball in international cricket for four before Rishabh Pant got the winning runs. Soon after the game, there were many reactions on the game posted by fans and former cricketer on Twitter. One of them was of Wasim Jaffer who took a potshots at the New Zealand team with a hilarious meme inspired by the film Munna Bhai MBBS. Take a look at all reactions below:  

With inputs from PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2021India vs New ZealandCricketcricket newsWasim Jaffer
Next
Story

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav help India beat New Zealand in first T20I by five wickets

Must Watch

PT24M53S

DNA: Zee News' reply to Vir Das, #StandUpForIndia trends no.1 on twitter