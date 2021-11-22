हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: Amitabh Bachchan says THIS after Team India’s T20I series victory

At the Eden Gardens on Sunday, India displayed an all-round effort to win third and last T20I and make a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in Kolkata.

File image (Source: Twitter)

As the Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand and claimed a clean sweep in the three-match series on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a celebratory note for the "champions".

Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B posted a picture of the Mean in Blue and shared some poetic lines to mark their victory.

"Champions .. INDIA ! Gir jaana, haar jaana, yudh ke maidaan mein , haan maana. Dhvaj phairana , bal par apne , phir khade ho jaana, ye jaana...ghudasavaar ve, jo gir kar, phir savaar ho jaate hain, phir gaya paani unpar, jo maarte the unpar ashleel taana," he wrote.

Rohit Sharma won the toss again, for the third consecutive time, and decided he will give his bowlers a challenge of defending a total at Eden Gardens, where chasing is an easy option.

Batting first, the Indian captain took it upon himself to smash another fifty, his 30th fifty-plus score in T20Is, to help hosts get off to a blistering start. However, after fall of his wicket, India did not really get the same momentum but thanks to contributions from lower batting order, they managed to reach 184/6 after 20 overs.

India bowlers put up a brilliant show, bundling out Kiwis for a mere 111, winning the match by 73 runs.

With this win, India won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur.

