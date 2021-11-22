India vs New Zealand: Amitabh Bachchan says THIS after Team India’s T20I series victory

As the Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand and claimed a clean sweep in the three-match series on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a celebratory note for the "champions".

Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B posted a picture of the Mean in Blue and shared some poetic lines to mark their victory.

"Champions .. INDIA ! Gir jaana, haar jaana, yudh ke maidaan mein , haan maana. Dhvaj phairana , bal par apne , phir khade ho jaana, ye jaana...ghudasavaar ve, jo gir kar, phir savaar ho jaate hain, phir gaya paani unpar, jo maarte the unpar ashleel taana," he wrote.

T 4103 - Champions .. INDIA !

'गिर जाना, हार जाना, युध के मैदान में , हाँ माना

ध्वज फैहरना , बल पर अपने , फिर खड़े हो जाना, ये जाना

घुड़सवार वे, जो गिर कर, फिर सवार हो जाते हैं,

फिर गया पानी उनपर, जो मारते थे उनपर अश्लील ताना ' ~ ab pic.twitter.com/aeMTlJcG7Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2021

At the Eden Gardens on Sunday, India displayed an all-round effort to win third and last T20I and make a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma won the toss again, for the third consecutive time, and decided he will give his bowlers a challenge of defending a total at Eden Gardens, where chasing is an easy option.

Batting first, the Indian captain took it upon himself to smash another fifty, his 30th fifty-plus score in T20Is, to help hosts get off to a blistering start. However, after fall of his wicket, India did not really get the same momentum but thanks to contributions from lower batting order, they managed to reach 184/6 after 20 overs.

India bowlers put up a brilliant show, bundling out Kiwis for a mere 111, winning the match by 73 runs.

With this win, India won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur.