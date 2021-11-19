India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma shine as India win 2nd T20I to clinch series

India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20I to clinch the three-match series in Ranchi on Friday (November 19).

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made short work of the target put up by New Zealand after they were asked to bat first.

Earlier, R Ashwin bowled superbly, bowling tight overs and collecting a wicket as well to help India restrict Black Caps to just 153/6 in their 20 overs.

NZ opener Martin Guptill had given a good start but after he departed, the New Zealand innings lost all the tempo as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. But Rohit and Rahul quite exceptional upfront, putting on 117 for the first wicket that really pushed Black Caps out of the contest.