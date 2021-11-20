India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma registered THESE three records during 2nd T20I

India T20I captain Rohit Sharma played a brilliant innings of 55 off just 36 balls in the second T20I to take India home with more than a over to spare in Ranchi.

With that win India, sealed the T20I series, with only one game to left, which will be played in Kolkata.

Rohit's match-winning knock not only helped India register a win but also achieve many personal milestones.

Here are the three records Hitman broke:

At par with Virat Kohli:

Rohit Sharma now has the joint-most 50+ scores in T20Is. Thanks to his 55-run knock, Rohit now has 29 scores of 50+ runs in T20Is. Kohli too have an equal number of fifty-plus scores in the shortest format of the game. Not to forget, Rohit's has converted four of these 50+ scores into tons. Kohli has none.

Most 50+ scores in T20Is:

29 Virat Kohli

29 Rohit Sharma

25 Babar Azam

22 David Warner

WHAT. A. WIN! _ _#TeamIndia secure a 7_-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand & take an unassailable lead in the series. _ _ #INDvNZ @Paytm Scorecard __ https://t.co/9m3WflcL1Y pic.twitter.com/ttqjgFE6mP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2021

Surpassing Babar Azam and Martin Guptill:

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on another 100-run opening stand for India in T20Is. That partnership has added another record in Rohit's feather. That 100-run partnership is the 13th time Rohit has been part of such a stand. He has recorded 100-run opening stands with Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul. He is now followed by Babar Azam and Martin Guptill, who are joint-second on the list.

Involved in most 100+ partnerships in T20Is:

13 Rohit Sharma*

12 Babar Azam/Martin Guptill

11 David Warner

Equalling Babar-Rizwan's tally:

India's T20I opening pair KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma now have the joint-most century partnerships in T20I cricket. They equalled Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who also have five 100-run stands in the format.

However, the the Pakistani pair have taken 22 innings to do it while India pair took 27 innings.

Most century partnerships in T20Is

5 Babar - Rizwan (22 innings)

5 Rohit - Rahul (27)

4 Guptill - Williamson (30)

4 Rohit - Dhawan (52)