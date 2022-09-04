Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is a fan of former India captain Virat Kohli. Rauf will once again face off against Kohli when India take on Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday (September 4).

After the last between the two arch-rivals last Sunday (August 28), Rauf received a signed jersey from Kohli. When asked about Kohli the batter, Rauf said in the pre-match press conference, “Everyone knows about the way that Kohli bats – in domestic and international cricket. He’s a legend and we get to learn a lot by talking to him. He likes to talk about his experience and that itself is insightful.

“As far as the t-shirt goes, I am grateful for Kohli’s gesture. When the match got over, he gave me his signed t-shirt and that felt great,” Rauf added.

Rauf said that they are going to take their match against Men in Blue as any other game and added that he will try to bowl as many dot balls as he can.

“The way we played and fought in the last game against India and the way we played against Hong Kong we would like to carry on that momentum. You take time to adjust to the conditions. We take the game as a game only,” Haris Rauf said on Saturday (September 3).

Regarding the pitch and weather conditions in their match against Hong Kong in Sharjah, Rauf said, “In the kind of situation, we were in there was a lot of humidity. We would like to work on our mistakes and try not to repeat them.”

Rauf said that the team is ready for their second clash with India as the arch-rivals prepare for their next Asia Cup showdown on Sunday. “We will try to bowl in their weak zone. The kind of swing we are getting on the pitch is great and the wicket is helping fast bowlers. We need to see the pitch and plan accordingly. My aim is to bowl as many dot balls as I can so that we can take wickets. Bowling dot balls can get you wickets,” he said.