India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: BIG Injury Scare For Babar Azam’s Side, THIS Bowler Gets Injured In Opening Game

Asia Cup 2023 hosts Pakistan have begun the tournament with a massive 238-run win over Nepal in Multan on Wednesday but their biggest test will come against arch-rivals India when the two sides face off at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed centuries gave Pakistan cricket fans plenty to cheer about, however, there was a major cause of concern for them as well with fitness concerns over their pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi began the game with two wickets in his opening over to put a major dent in Nepal’s chase but was seen walking off the field in the 10th over of the Nepal innings. Afridi, surrounded by the team’s doctor and physiotherapist, was seen walking off the field and the episode did raise major concerns for the fans ahead of clash against India.

The left-arm pacer was sidelined with a major knee injury since the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England in Australia. He made a comeback for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 earlier this year.

Former Pakistan pacer and captain Waqar Younis was also concerned about Afridi’s fitness. “I don't mind physio around a fast bowler at third man or fine leg. But when the doctor comes, that's when it gets a little worrying. Shaheen has both of them around him,” said Waqar Younis on air on Wednesday.

There was some cheer for the Pakistan fans as Shaheen Shah Afridi did return to the field for the latter half of the Nepal innings. Afridi picked up 2/27 in 5 overs in the match but all-rounder Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers – claiming 4/27 as Nepal were bundled out for 104 while chasing 343 to win.

“It was hot out there, but Sri Lanka was hot as well but Sri Lanka was more humid. I can’t talk about Babar (Azam) because we all know he is a world class player, Iftikhar (Ahmed) has done so much for much whenever he gets the opportunity. He showcased his power hitting really well today. The platform was setup for me by the pacers, Shaheen (Afridi) and Naseem (Shah) and then Haris Rauf was amazing. The conditions will be different, I have never played there (Pallekele) but let us see. We have confidence in each other and this is the beauty of the Pakistan cricket team,” Shadab Khan said after the match.