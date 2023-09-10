The last time an ODI India were playing went into the reserve day, the result hurt them the most. That was back in 2019, four years ago, during the semi-final between India and New Zealand of the ODI World Cup. It also turned out to be the last time the world saw MS Dhoni in an Indian team and in the national jersey. Te match was played on July 9, 2019 and the bad memories from the game still haunt the Indian cricket team.

Recap of the IND vs NZ match that spilled over to reserve day

At the 2019 World Cup, like other big tournaments, a reserve day was kept for the knockout matches. The India vs New Zealand match was played at Old Trafford. This World Cup held in England was affected by the notorious rain in the country.

This semi-final clash was forced to be played across two days thanks to the rain interruption. Looking at the weather, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss opted to bat first as it is always beneficial to defend a target in a rain-hit ODI because DLS method is brutal at times on the chasing teams.

WHAT A MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE!



Martin Guptill was __ to run out MS Dhoni and help send New Zealand to their second consecutive @cricketworldcup final! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i84pTIrYbk — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

New Zealand had made 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs when it started to pour down heavily in Manchester. The players waited for nearly four overs to see if the rain could stop and they could be back on the field. But it did not. As per the ICC playing conditions, the game spilled over to the reserve day and the match resumed from the same place.

New Zealand eventually scored 239 for 8 in 50 overs. India need 240 to win. Rohit Sharma, who had struck five double hundreds till then, got out for just 1. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli too scored just 1 as India were left reeling at 5 for 3. They soon got reduced to 24 for loss of four wickets before Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya put on a small stand to steady innings. Pant departed after scoring 32. Hardik Pandya, who also scored a 32, went back soon. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni out on a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket. The run-rate pressure got to Jadeja and he also fell after scoring a fifty.

The hopes were pinned on Dhoni then but a throw from Martin Guptill from the deep finished his innings too as the Master Chase fell short of the crease by inches. With Dhoni back to the hut, India's hopes too came crashing down and New Zealand eventually won the contest by 18 runs.