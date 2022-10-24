India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: ‘Only Virat Kohli could have hit those sixes’, WATCH Hardik Pandya interview Indian legend

Following India’s sensational four-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, all-rounder Hardik Pandya praised Virat Kohli for hitting consecutive sixes off of Haris Rauf in the innings’ 19th over. An explosive half-century by star batter Virat Kohli and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 24).

“Yeah, the best part of today was that we struggled, but we did it together. This would not have been this special if we would have just walked, just cruised through hitting exceptional shots. It feels more special because we struggled. We were talking to each other on how difficult it was. Credit to Pakistan as well, they bowled really well. They were fantastic,” Hardik told Kohli in a video posted on the website of BCCI.

India required 31 from the last two overs and Kohli smashed Rauf for two massive sixes on the final two deliveries of the penultimate over to make the equation 16 from the final six balls. “Those two shots played by Virat Kohli, just because I know how important those two shots were, if you had missed even shot, still they were running ahead with the game. I have hit a lot of sixes, but those two sixes were really really special. What it meant for both of us, we actually were so pumped. Those two shots, I told him that I have played so much cricket but I do not think anyone could have played those two shots except Mr. Kohli,” he added.

“Firstly we had a great partnership There was a lot of pressure when Hardik came to play, we were in very difficult position. To be honest I was feeling a lot of pressure. I understand the pressure and magnitude of the game. But Hardik played fearlessly in that partnership. We looked to bat deep. He really kept me focused on that point. We just kept batting and I don’t even know when we stitch up 100 run partnership,” Virat Kohli told Hardik.

The all-rounder further stated that he was numb when he came to the ground. Pandya said: “I sensed a lot of pressure in our room, I could sense it. It was a big game, but for me, I do not know, for some odd reason, I was very numb today when I came to the ground. This is where I wanted to be and I am just happy to be here. The quality of relationship which I have in this group is something I cherish.

“I would have taken a bullet for you at that point of time, but I would not have let you get out. My goal was simple, whatever I can do to make your life easier, I’ll do it. You have done it so many times and no one is better at handling pressure than you,” the all-rounder further added.

(with ANI inputs)