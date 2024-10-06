IND vs PAK: India Women and Pakistan Women are all set to face off in their highly anticipated encounter in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The match, which will take place on Sunday, October 6, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, promises to be a thrilling contest between two fierce rivals. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and Pakistan, captained by Nida Dar, will lock horns at the venue for the first time in a T20 International, adding further intrigue to this pivotal Group stage fixture.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Weather Report

The weather in Dubai looks favorable for an uninterrupted match. The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C during the day and 29°C at night. With a 3% chance of rain in the morning and evening, fans can expect a full game under clear, sunny skies. Humidity will range between 54% during the day and 61% at night, which could make conditions slightly challenging for the players but ideal for cricket.

IND W vs PAK W: Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for offering balanced conditions for both batters and bowlers. The average 1st innings total at the venue is 141, while the average 2nd innings total is 125, suggesting that teams batting first might have a slight advantage. The venue has hosted 97 T20 matches so far, with 45 victories for teams batting first and 51 wins for sides chasing, making it an even contest.

Spin will play a crucial role in this game, as the pitch at Dubai tends to favor spinners more than pacers. With both India and Pakistan boasting quality spinners in their ranks, this could become a battle of spin bowling dominance. India’s spinners, including Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma, are expected to be pivotal, while Pakistan will look to Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu to exploit the conditions.

With only a 3% chance of rain, weather interruptions are highly unlikely. The match should proceed without any hindrance, allowing for a full 40 overs of exciting cricket. The clear skies and dry conditions will also aid spinners as they look to control the game on a turning track.

As both teams look to secure vital points in this key Group stage clash, the spotlight will be on the captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nida Dar, to lead from the front. India will go into the game as favorites, but Pakistan, known for their ability to upset big teams in ICC tournaments, will be eager to deliver a strong performance and get their campaign back on track. All eyes will be on Dubai International Stadium this Sunday for what promises to be an electrifying match between two of cricket’s biggest rivals.