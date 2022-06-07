हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs SA 2022

India vs SA 2022: Hardik Pandya reveals MS Dhoni told him about World Cup selection after just 3 games

Hardik Pandya recalled his 3rd international match in 2016 when skipper MS Dhoni broke the news to him that he’ll be included in the World Cup squad.  

India vs SA 2022: Hardik Pandya reveals MS Dhoni told him about World Cup selection after just 3 games
Hardik Pandya (right) with MS Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Team India all-rounder and IPL 2022-winning captain Hardik Pandya is back with the Men-in-Blue as they prepare to take on South Africa in the first of five T20 games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium beginning on Thursday (June 9). Hardik has turned out in 63 ODIs and 54 T20 games till date for Team India. Pandya missed the first training session on Monday (June 6) but is expected to resume training with the side on Tuesday (June 7).

While talking to SGTV Podcast, Hardik Pandya recalled his 3rd international match in 2016 when skipper MS Dhoni broke the news to him that he’ll be included in the World Cup squad.  “When I joined the Indian team, I saw guys whom I had seen growing up – Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra. Even before I played for India, they were the stars. For me, when I went there it was a big thing”, he said.

“So obviously the kind of debut I had – I think I am the first cricketer who had gone for 21 runs in his first over – I genuinely felt that ok, this might be my last over. But I was very blessed and lucky to play under Mahi bhai who showed lot of trust in us which has helped us reach where we did,” he added.

“Just after the third game of my international career, Mahi bhai told me you will be in the World Cup team. So for me, to play World Cup or to get to know that in the third game I just got to know about this. I did not even bat in that game but he assured me that you have expressed yourself. Yeah, it was just a dream come true,” Pandya revealed.

Pandya will feature in India’s T20I series against South Africa, starting from 9th June. He led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in their debut season with a win over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs SA 2022Hardik PandyaMS DhoniIPL 2022Gujarat Titans
Next
Story

India vs SA 2022: Coach Rahul Dravid gives pep talk to Team India in first practice after IPL 2022, WATCH

Must Watch

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait summon Indian envoys over controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet