India vs SL 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja becomes only sixth cricketer to achieve THIS huge feat

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday became the sixth cricketer to register a score of 150+ and take five wickets in the same Test.

Jadeja achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka as he took five wickets in the first innings.

Earlier, the left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 175 to help India post a 450+ score against Sri Lanka.

What a game for Ravindra Jadeja - 175* with the bat and now 5/41 with the ball. One of the finest display of all round performance. pic.twitter.com/iCIOqxcG8x — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 6, 2022

Notably, Vinoo Mankad, Denis Atkinson, Polly Umrigar, Gary Sobers, and Mushtaq Mohammad are the only other five players who had achieved the feat.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 138/4 in the first innings, overnight batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added 53 runs more to the total, and this saw Nissanka going past his half-century. India finally got the breakthrough in the 58th over as Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Asalanka (29).

Niroshan Dickwella (2) failed to impress with the bat and he managed to score just 2 before being sent to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja. In the same over, Jadeja removed Suranga Lakmal (0) and Sri Lanka was reduced to 164/7.

In the end, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174, handing India a lead of 400 runs and the hosts enforced the follow-on.