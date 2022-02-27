India vs SL 2022: Rohit Sharma creates THIS world record, even MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli couldn’t achieve the feat

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday (February 26) added one more feather in his already illustrious cap as he became the most successful T20I captain at home venues after India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I in Dharamshala.

Chasing 184, Team India rode on explosive knocks from Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44), Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18), and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) to cross the finishing line with 2.5 overs to spare and seven wickets in hand.

With this win, India not only seal the three-match series 2-0 but also extended their winning run in T20I cricket to 11 matches, a streak that began at last year's T20 World Cup.

India’s 11 consecutive T20I wins:

66 runs vs Afghanistan

8 wickets vs Scotland

9 wickets vs Namibia

5 wickets vs New Zealand

7 wickets vs New Zealand

73 runs vs New Zealand

6 wickets vs West Indies

8 runs vs West Indies

17 runs vs West Indies

62 runs vs Sri Lanka

7 wickets vs Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the victory also saw Rohit creating the world record as he has now led India to 16 wins in 17 T20I matches at home, thus becoming the most successful captain at home venues in the shortest format. The India skipper surpassed England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Kane Williamson to achieve the feat.

Among Indian captains, Rohit has registered three more T20I wins than Virat Kohli and five more than MS Dhoni, at home.

Also, it was a third consecutive series victory for Rohit since becoming a full-time captain of the T20 format back in November 2021. The ‘Hitman’ has already led India to a 3-0 victory against New Zealand, a 3-0 victory against West Indies after taking over the reins.

Overall, Rohit has 23 wins in 25 matches as T20I captain in his career and under his leadership, Team India had also claimed the No.1 spot in T20I rankings after the 3-0 series sweep over West Indies.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit surpassed New Zealand batter Martin Guptill and former India skipper Kohli to become the leading run-getter in Twenty20 Internationals during the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Meanwhile, if India manage to clean sweep Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20 series, then they will jointly hold the record of most consecutive T20 wins. Afghanistan currently hold the record for most consecutive wins with 12 and the Men in Blue are a win away.