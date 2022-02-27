India vs SL 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in Dharamshala?

India will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20 and will look to whitewash the series at the picturesque Dharamshala stadium in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday (February 27).

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series as they defeated the visitors by seven wickets in the second T20I played at the same venue on Saturday.

Chasing 184, the Men in Blue rode on explosive knocks from Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44), Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18), and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) to cross the finishing line with 2.5 overs to spare.

With the win, India not only seal the three-match series 2-0 but also extended their winning run in T20I cricket to 11 matches, a streak that began at last year's T20 World Cup.

India’s 11 consecutive T20I wins:

66 runs vs Afghanistan

8 wickets vs Scotland

9 wickets vs Namibia

5 wickets vs New Zealand

7 wickets vs New Zealand

73 runs vs New Zealand

6 wickets vs West Indies

8 runs vs West Indies

17 runs vs West Indies

62 runs vs Sri Lanka

7 wickets vs Sri Lanka

The hosts will now aim to aim to continue their winning momentum and beat Sri Lanka in the final T20I to whitewash the series.

Weather Report

Interestingly, Dharamshala's weather is tricky. When it rains there, it rains buckets and it rains for a long period of time. However, there’s good news for fans as, according to Weather.com, the sky is expected to remain clear in the third and final T20 match of the series and there is no chance of rain.

The maximum temperature of the day is expected to be 12 degrees, which can drop to 4 degrees at night. The wind speed can be up to 8 kilometers per hour. The humidity in the day will be 69 percent, which will come down to 53 percent at night.

Hence, fans are expected to witness 40 overs of non-stop cricket without any interruptions.