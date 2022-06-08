KL Rahul-led Team India will take on Temba Bavuma's South African side in the five-match T20I series starting on June 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. The South African side arrived in India last week to adapt to the Indian conditions. The Proteas were welcomed in Delhi with a scorching temperature of around 46 to 50 degrees celsius. Both India and South Africa have undergone training camps but the temperature is just too hot to handle.

Today Delhi temperature pic.twitter.com/t7y90hEzQA — Rakesh Singh (@rakeshjournal) June 8, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions at a few places on Saturday (June 4, 2022), with the maximum temperature expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius today, a notch above normal. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the capital.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took a dig at the city's unbearable heat. Shamsi wrote on Twitter, "Just a cool 42 degrees outside ..not hot at all lol." Replying to Mazher Arshad's tweet where he mentioned Pakistan's temperature, Shamsi asked," How do people survive in this heat.

India will is likely to field a combination of young and veteran players in this where Dinesh Karthik is likely to take care of the finishing job while the opening will be in the hands of KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan. Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will form the middle order while Hardik Pandya and Venkatesh Iyer are the only two pace bowling allrounders in the squad along with Axar Patel as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and R Bishnoi are the spinners in the squad. Chahal and Kuldeep are the front runners for the spot. Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are the five options in front of Team India for pace bowling. out which at least two should play given that Hardik Pandya is bowling.

Full Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen