India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: Live Updates

After restricting South Africa to 385 for eight at the end of the third day, the Indian bowlers will look to wrap up the first innings of the Faf du Plessis-led side as quickly as possible when the two sides head into Day 4 of the opening Test at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to close their first innings gap as much as possible.

# Senuran Muthusamy (12) and Keshav Maharaj (three) have walked down the crease to resume South Africa's innings. Mohammad Shami to open the proceedings for India today.

# The fourth day's play will begin shortly.

# The players of the two teams are out on the field and are warming up before the play.

On Friday, Dean Elgar smashed a blistering knock of 160 runs and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock well-supported him with a 111-run ton before Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul help India restrict South Africa to 385 for eight in their first innings at the end of the third day's play of the opening Test in Visakhapatnam.

At stumps, South Africa reduced their first-innings gap to 117 runs, with Senuran Muthusamy (12) and Keshav Maharaj (three) batting at the crease.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at 39 for three, South Africa rode on Elgar's 160 off 387 balls and De Kock's 111 off 163 balls to reach 385/8 at the end of the fourth day's play. The duo put together 164 runs for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile, Elgar also stitched a crucial 115-run partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis (55) for the fifth wicket. However, Ashwin completed a five-wicket haul by the end of the day to stage India comeback.

It is to be noted that India had sealed the four-match Test series 3-0 when South Africa had last toured the country in 2015.