हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa 2021

India vs South Africa 2021: Priyank Panchal says THIS after being named as Rohit Sharma’s replacement for Test series

Priyank Panchal has been named as a replacement of Rohit in the Test squad for the South Africa tour.

India vs South Africa 2021: Priyank Panchal says THIS after being named as Rohit Sharma’s replacement for Test series
File image (Source: Twitter)

Batter Priyank Panchal, who replaced injured Indian opener Rohit Sharma for the South Africa Test, said he was honoured to be donning the jersey of Team India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that Rohit has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

Priyank Panchal was then named as a replacement of Rohit in the Test squad for the South Africa tour.

"Thank you everyone for all your good wishes. Honoured to be donning the team India jersey. Thank you for showing faith in me @BCCI. Looking forward to the series!" tweeted Priyank Panchal.

Rohit, who was recently appointed as the vice-captain of the squad, sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2021priyank panchalRohit SharmaBCCI
Next
Story

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli’s leave request substantiates speculation about rift with Rohit Sharma, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Must Watch

PT5M30S

How Dubai achieved paperless goals?