India vs South Africa 2021-22: Gautam Gambhir feels tour is ‘great opportunity for youngsters like Priyank Panchal to make India proud’

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels opening batter Rohit Sharma missing the Test series against South Africa is a ‘massive blow’ for the visitors ahead of the tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (December 13) confirmed that Rohit has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

“It’s a big blow for India and the way he batted in England, he would have like to go, South Africa, as he wouldn’t want to miss a Test while being in good form. He was just appointed as a vice-captain so it’s a massive blow,” Gambhir told ANI.

Priyank Panchal has replaced Rohit Sharma in the Test squad. “Great opportunity for youngster to pick up this opportunity and make the country proud,” Gambhir added.

Rohit, who was recently appointed as the vice-captain of the squad, sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

India’s squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah launches 2nd edition of HAP Cup for specially-abled cricketers

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah launched the second edition of the HAP Cup, the most prestigious cricket tournament for the specially-abled in India. The HAP Cup is slated to be played at Tau Devilal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, Haryana from December 28 to 31.

Moreover, at the recently concluded Annual General Body Meeting at Kolkata, BCCI formed a Cricket Committee for promotion and development of Cricket for players with physical disabilities. With the formation of this Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), years of struggle for recognition of cricket for disabled cricket players has finally borne fruit.

According to an official statement, the Cricket Association for Blind in India, Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, Cricket Association for the Deaf in India and the Wheelchair Cricket Association of India are the members of the newly formed DCCI approved by the BCCI.

(with ANI inputs)

