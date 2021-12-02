हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa 2021

India vs South Africa 2021: Tour may be postponed due to new COVID-19 strain Omicron

India's tour of South Africa might be pushed back by one week due to the threat of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. 

India vs South Africa 2021: Tour may be postponed due to new COVID-19 strain Omicron
India vs South Africa series in 2018. (Source: Twitter)

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official on Thursday (December 2) confirmed to news agency ANI that both boards are in constant touch and the decision will be taken keeping the safety of players in mind."We are discussing pushing back the series by a week due to the threat of the Omicron COVID variant and we are awaiting the Indian government nod, both boards are in constant touch and everything is being discussed. The health and safety of our players is of utmost importance," the senior official told ANI.

India is slated to tour South Africa next month for three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is. The tour is slated to begin on December 17. Earlier, Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports had said that BCCI should consult the government before sending the cricket team to South Africa where a new COVID-19 variant has emerged.

"Not only BCCI, but every board should also consult the Indian government before sending the team to a country where a new COVID-19 variant has emerged. It is not right to send the team to a country where there is a threat, if BCCI consults us we will deliberate on that," Thakur had told ANI here in Baghpat.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. This came after the WHO held a meeting to discuss the newly-identified COVID-19 variant. Meanwhile, India A players are currently in Bloemfontein for the ongoing series against South Africa A.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2021Virat KohliBCCICOVID-19OmicronCricket
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer grateful to Kolkata Knight Riders after India debut, says THIS

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Chances of rain in many parts of the country due to cyclone, including Andhra Pradesh and Orissa