India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: Live Updates

Having reduced South Africa to 36/3 on the second day, India will look to wrap up the Faf du Plessis-led side's first-innings when they head into the third day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# Anrich Nortje and Theunis de Bruyn have walked down the crease to resume South Africa's innings. Mohammed Shami to open the proceedings for the hosts today.

# The players of the two teams are out on the field and are warming up before the play.

# The third day's play will begin shortly!

On Friday, the Indian bowlers reduced South Africa to a score of 36 for three in their first innings at stumps Day 2 of the second Test. At stumps, Anrich Nortje and Theunis de Bruyn were batting at the crease at their respective scores of two and 20.

Umesh Yadav, who was called into the Playing XI in place of Hanuma Vihari, removed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar inside the first five overs before Temba Bavuma was caught by Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps on a Mohammad Shami delivery.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli notched up his highest Test score of 254 besides stitching a huge 225-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (91) to guide their side to a first-innings score of 601/5 declared.

En route to his innings which included 36 fours and two sixes, Kohli also smashed his seventh double hundred to surpass former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian with maximum double centuries in the longest format of the game.

Kohli, who scored his first twin century against the West Indies in 2016, also went past former Australian cricketer Don Bradman's tally of 6,996 runs in Test cricket. With 7,000 runs in 81 Test matches, he also became the third-fastest Indian and joint fourth-fastest overall to amass these many runs.

The Indian skipper also equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's record of scoring maximum number of Test centuries as captain. The Indian skipper had notched up his 26th Test hundred and 19th as captain in red-ball cricket.

On Day 1, opener Mayank Agarwal (108) and first drop Cheteshwar Pujara (58) stitched a significant 138-run knock after India won the toss and opted to bat first.

India are currently leading the series against South Africa by 1-0 after registering a crushing 203-run victory in the first Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam.