India vs South Africa 4th T20: South Africa will enter the contest with just one aim: to seal the T20 series. They are leading in the five-match series 2-1 and will be hoping to register a win and ensure that they have the trophy with them when they are going back home. India, on the other hand, would have other ideas. India need to both the remaining matches to win the series. Not that this has not happened in the past, but winning would not come very easy, especially against such a tough T20 outfit. The Rishabh Pant-led side will surely have their task cut out against in-form Temba Bavuma and Co.

What to expect?

India have batted first in all the 3 matches so far in the series. South Africans have not loss toss even once in the series which has meant India have batted on all occasions. If luck is with Pant at the toss tonight, he will look to chase a target this time.

Quinton de Kock to return?

South Africa's wicketkeeper and batter Quinton de Kock did not play the the last 2 games due to a hand injury but his absence has not been misses so much as Heinrich Klaasen has played well to fill his shoes. But he is expected to return for the 4th T20. However, there is no official update on the same. Since it is a hand injury, de Kock could risk playing even with 90 percent fitness, but he won't be keeping wickets for sure.

Will Umran Malik play tonight?

Umran Malik is a great prospect with the ball. He can rattle the opposition with his fiery pace. The Jammu pacer can consistently hit over 150 kph mark. But will Pant play him tonight? Don't think so. India have a winning combination and the management would not want to disturb it to fit in Umran somewhere. Also, it is difficult to drop wither Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan or Harshal Patel from the side right now ahead of two crucial games. Untill unless there is a last-minute injury concern, do not expect Umran getting his international debut tonight.

India vs South Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi