India vs South Africa 4th T20: After finally opening their account in the T20 series vs South Africa in Visakhapatnam, the Rishabh Pant-led Indian side have landed in Rajkot in hope that they would win and make it 2-2, making the last T20 at Bengaluru an exciting game. India had lost the first and second T20I by 7 and 4 wickets respectively but made a strong comeback in the third T20I to win it by 48 runs.

Eyes on Rishabh Pant

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Indian cricket team. He is going through a rough patch with the bat. Despite making impact in red-ball cricket, the wicket-keeper and batter has not really left any impact in the shorter formats of the game. When he arrived in international circuit, it was felt that he would become a solid white-ball player but he is yet to bloom in either 50-over or 20-over formats. Pant has had poor outing in this series also. In the first T20, he scored 29 off 16 balls, which remains his best effort. In the second T20, he could only manage 5 runs from 7 balls. In the 3rd T20, he scored 6 off 8 balls. Time has come for the captain to stand up and deliver or else his seat could for the T20 World Cup could be up for grabs soon.

Rajkot Weather Update

Rajkot will see a day-time temperature of around 35 degree with sun out but clouds also appearing intermittently. However, in the evening when the match starts, it would become partly cloudy in Rajkot with the temperature around 27 degree celcius. It should be noted that there is no prediction of rain in Rajkot on June 17 (Friday), as per Accuweather. But some clouds will float above for sure.

Squads

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs