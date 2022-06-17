Under pressure India skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to tide over his struggles with the bat and help the hosts improve their middle overs play when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20 International in Rajkot on Friday (June 17). Save Pant’s problems, India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.

Such has been the brilliance of Pant that every time he has been written off across formats, he has found a way to bounce back. The stage is set for him in another must-win game for India.

The southpaw has been caught in the deep multiple times in the series trying to reach for the ball when it is not there in his hitting zone. Pant prefers to hit in the cow corner region but the South African bowlers have not allowed him to do that by bowling a wide line.

The hosts had got off to an electric start in the last game with Ruturaj Gaikwad finding some much-needed runs and complementing Ishan Kishan who has made a good case for being India's reserve opener in the long run, including in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The two will be looking to make the most of the remaining two games, followed by a couple in Ireland, before the regular openers walk back into the playing eleven. Shreyas Iyer, who has been tested with the short ball regularly in the series, has not yet made a significant contribution at number three and will be itching to change that on Friday.

The home side struggled in the middle overs in Vizag after a perfect start before Hardik Pandya came to the team’s rescue and took the score close to 180. Pant’s men will be aiming to rectify that here and ensure the momentum is not lost through the innings.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 4th T20

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Date & Time: June 17 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-Captain: Dwaine Pretorius

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje