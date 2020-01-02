India vs Sri Lanka T20Is: Full schedule, squads and TV timings

After recently dominating West Indies in the limited-overs fixtures, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to continue their winning momentum when they play their first series after New Year against Sri Lanka.

The two sides are slated to play a short series, comprising three T20Is, beginning from January 5 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The Men in Blue will head into the series against Sri Lanka after their back-to-back 2-1 series wins against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming from a 3-0 T20I series whitewash of Pakistan before slumping to a defeat against Australia by the same margin.

While India have decided to go with an unchanged squad that won series against West Indies in December 2019, Sri Lanka have recalled experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews for the upcoming series.

Let us have a look at the complete schedule and squads for the series:

SCHEDULE

January 5: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:00 p.m)

January 7: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (7:00 p.m)

January 10: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (7:00 p.m)

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

The series between the two sides will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the T20Is will be available on Hotstar as well as live TV platforms like Jio TV and Airtel TV.