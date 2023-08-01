India Vs West Indies 2023 3rd ODI Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE In India

It’s all to play for in the third ODI as both India and West Indies will be vying for a series win in the three-match ODI series as they face off in the final game at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday. The series is currently level at 1-1 with India winning the first ODI by five wickets and West Indies coming out on top in the second ODI by six wickets.

India are the hosts of the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year and will be hoping win the ODI series against West Indies to continue a positive buildup with the Asia Cup 2023 set to take place later this month. West Indies, on the other hand, have failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in their history and will be playing to restore lost pride with a series win.

Team India made plenty of changes in the second game, resting the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to give opportunity to the likes of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel. Hardik Pandya was the captain in the second ODI and the visitors may continue with the same strategy for the third ODI as Samson and Axar both missed out with the bat in the second ODI.



This will be the first ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium. The venue has hosted only one men’s international game to date – a T20I between West Indies and India last year. In 23 List A matches there, teams batting first have breached 250 only seven times and it could be another tough grind for batters from both sides.

Third ODI between India and West Indies to be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad today.



Match will start at 7 pm Indian time.#Cricket _ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/LDDfWW9yhP — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 1, 2023

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 3rd ODI at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba HERE…

When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will take place on Tuesday, August 1.

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

What time will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will start at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be available LIVE on DD Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI for free in India?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales