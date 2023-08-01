trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642981
LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Check Livestreaming Details

India Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Team India will look to seal a series win with win in third and final ODI match.

Team India will look to bounce back from their loss in the second ODI on Saturday and seal a series win over hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 with India winning the first ODI by 5 wickets and West Indies fighting back to win the second game by 6 wickets.

India have won all of the last 10 ODI series against two-time World Cup champions West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s side had won the last two series against West Indies with a 3-0 margin but lost their first ODI to the Windies on Saturday after winning 9 consecutive times against them.

West Indies will look to sign off from the series on a high, especially after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in their history.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs West Indies 3rd ODI here.

01 August 2023
07:36 AM

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Check Livestreaming details

India and West Indies will be up against each other in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday.

Check when and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI for free HERE.

06:51 AM

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Shai Hope eyes big record

West Indies captain Shai Hope is 65 away from 5,000 ODI runs. If he gets there on Tuesday, in his 113th innings, he will be the third fastest to the mark behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former South Africa batter Hashim Amla.

06:21 AM

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Teams eye series win

Both India and West Indies will look to win the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and win the three-match ODI series. The series is currently level at 1-1 with India winning the first ODI and West Indies winning the second game.

06:20 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs WI 3rd ODI in Tarouba tonight.

