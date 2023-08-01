LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Check Livestreaming Details

Team India will look to bounce back from their loss in the second ODI on Saturday and seal a series win over hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 with India winning the first ODI by 5 wickets and West Indies fighting back to win the second game by 6 wickets.

India have won all of the last 10 ODI series against two-time World Cup champions West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s side had won the last two series against West Indies with a 3-0 margin but lost their first ODI to the Windies on Saturday after winning 9 consecutive times against them.

West Indies will look to sign off from the series on a high, especially after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in their history.



