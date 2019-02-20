Indian Premier League 2019: List of Kings XI Punjab fixtures announced so far

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab led by experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have twice made appearances in the playoffs out of the 11 seasons conducted so far in the tournament.

The Punjab based franchise came close to lifting the trophy for the first time in 2014, after topping the league table. However, they were defeated in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders, by a margin of three wickets.

The Kings X1 Punjab were considerably the most active franchise during the player auction, with proven T20 performers like Nicholas Pooran and Sam Curran signed for Rs 4.8 crore and Rs 7.2 crore respectively.

Not only this, they also invested in mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy with the player added to the squad for a record bid of Rs 8.4 crore. Other notable additions to the squad include Mohammed Shami for Rs 4.8 crore, Moises Henriques for Rs 1 crore and Prabhsimran Singh for Rs 4.8 crore.

The franchise had earlier opted to retain the likes of Chris Gayle, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Kings XI Punjab during the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as announced by the BCCI on Tuesday:

25th March - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8PM

27th March - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 8PM

30th March - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 4PM

1st April - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals- 8PM