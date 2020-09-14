Indian Premier League 2020: AB de Villiers says Virat Kohli sets right example by always leading from front

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has showered praise on his side’s skipper, Virat Kohli, by saying that the latter always leads from the front.

The South African batsman, de Villiers, gave the statement in a video posted on RCB’s official Twitter handle.

"We have worked so hard, we have a good work ethic, it really feels like everyone has bought into this hard-working environment. The credit needs to go to Virat, he sets the example and leads from the front. It is pretty easy to follow when you have a captain who is always leading from the front," De Villers said in the video.

As a senior member of the team alongside Virat Kohli, the South African knows his responsibilities as he said, "I am feeling better than ever so I am looking to be out there with the boys."

On being asked about how difficult it was to come back after the long hiatus, de Villiers said, "It is natural to get breaks here and there, sometimes the schedule allows a period of no cricket for two months or so. Sometimes injuries happen and you are out for six or seven months. I know the feeling of coming back from a big break. It`s amazing how you can get back into the groove, nothing guarantees performance, but that`s the beauty of sport, you never know what to expect."

The former Proteas skipper has been an integral member of the Bangalore franchise since joining the side in 2011. He helped them in reaching two finals in 2011 and 2016 but has failed to carry them over the final hurdle and get their hands on the trophy. RCB had also reached the finals in 2009 sans de Villiers but were beaten by now-defunct Deccan Chargers in that edition.

In 154 IPL matches, de Villiers has scored 4,395 runs at an average of 39.95 with a phenomenal strike-rate of 151.24. He has scored three IPL centuries. His records speak for themselves and are an ode to his nickname of Mr 360.

After reaching the finals in 2016, the side have performed miserably by their lofty standards and finished at the bottom of the table in the 2017 and 2019 editions. The side will look to come out all guns blazing for the upcoming edition and will bid for their maiden IPL title.

RCB boast of a strong squad for the forthcoming 13th edition of IPL. The franchise brought in Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch and also roped in leg-spinner Adam Zampa as a replacement for pacer Kane Richardson which will surely boost the team’s chances in the spin-friendly conditions of the UAE.

While Finch has led from the front and scored consistently with the bat, Zampa has been right on the money in the ongoing ODI series between Australia and England, racking-up 7 wickets in the first two matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter on September 21.