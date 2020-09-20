Indian Premier League 2020: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals' first tie against Chennai Super Kings

England batsman Jos Buttler is all set to miss his franchise Rajasthan Royals' first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 tie against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he is still serving his mandatory quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with his family.

The Steve Smith-led side will lock horns with Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK in their opening match of the 13th season of cash-rich league at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 22.

Buttler, who travelled to Dubai on Thursday after featuring in a limited-overs series against Australia, confirmed that he won't be a part of the first IPL fixture during an Instagram live chat on Royal's official handle.

"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I am going to be under my quarantine period because I'm here with my family. It's great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family out here.It will be a huge help in lockdown having my family here with me," Buttler said.

During the interaction, the England wicketkeeper-batsman also said that he is keen to open the innings for the Rajasthan Royals during the T20 tournament, but added that he is also ready to adjust his positions according to the match situation.

"I like opening the batting in T20s but of course I am very happy to bat anywhere the captain and coach want me to play," Buttler added.

On Saturday, the 2020 season of the IPL finally kickstarted after much delay with the clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who played his last match during India's dismal loss against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 before yesterday's clash, made a much-awaited return to competitive cricket to guide CSK to a comfortable five-wicket win over Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

It was Dhoni's 100th IPL win as the captain of the Chennai-based franchise.