IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Virat Kohli applies Saliva on cricket ball, Sachin Tendulkar reacts - Watch

Kohli fielded the ball at extra cover and then went on to use his fingers to apply saliva on the ball. Applying saliva on the ball is strictly prohibited in the tournament- a safety protocol to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Premier League 2020: Virat Kohli applies Saliva on cricket ball, Sachin Tendulkar reacts - Watch
File Photo

In the recent IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (October 4), a bizarre event took place. RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli, while fielding, applied Saliva on the cricket ball but then immediately realized his mistake and raised his hand in apology.

Fans immediately noticed the incident on Twitter

The event occurred in just the third over of the match, with Navdeep Saini bowling for RCB and the Capitals opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan at the crease. Prithvi Shaw had played a rasping drive but Kohli fielded the ball at extra cover and then went on to use his fingers to apply saliva on the ball – to maintain the shine of the ball.

Applying saliva on the ball is strictly prohibited in the tournament- a safety protocol to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kohli, though, apologized immediately and it was clear that the batting maestro was going purely by instinct. In cricket, it is a common practice to apply saliva on the ball in order to keep one side of the ball shiny – which in turn helps the seam bowlers to swing the ball better.

Even the great Sachin Tendulkar reacted at the incident and came to Kohli’s rescue and took to his official Twitter account to post:

Kohli is not the first player to accidently break the protocol as last week Rajasthan Royals’ Robin Uthappa was caught applying saliva on the ball against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 13, Indian Premier League, IPL in UAE
Indian Premier League 2020: Delhi Capitals don this special jersey for game against Royal Challengers Bangalore; Know why
